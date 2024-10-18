 IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Becomes 4th Indian Batter To Cross 9000 Test Runs
Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar as the third Indian to score 9000 Test runs

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Team India star cricketer Virat Kohli has become the fourth Indian to reach 9000 Test runs as he did so on day three of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The right-handed batter got to the milestone off the bowling of Will O'Rourke with a single.

By passing the milestone, Kohli has ensured that only Sachin Tendulkar (15921), Rahul Dravid (13288), and Sunil Gavaskar (10122) are above the former Indian captain for the country. The 35-year-old came out to bat at No.3 in both the innings in the ongoing Test, with Shubman Gill sidelined due to a neck injury.

While he bagged a duck in the first innings, the veteran batter has ensured to play a lot more responsibly in this innings. The hosts have already lost lost Rohit Sharma (52) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35).

India dig in after New Zealand amass 356-run lead:

Meanwhile, India were left with a massive task of scoring 356 runs to make New Zealand bat again in the first Test. While the hosts chipped away with the wickets of Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, and Glenn Phillips. However, Tim Southee and Rachin Ravindra swung things the Kiwis' way as New Zealand's lead stood on the brink of 300.

Ravindra got to the magical three-figure mark with a boundary off Ravichandran Ashwin, while Southee smacked a brisk 65. Ravindra hammered some quick runs before eventually falling for 134 off 157 deliveries. Should the Black Caps win it will be their first Test victory on Indian soil since 1988.

