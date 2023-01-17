e-Paper Get App
IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan will be batting in middle-order, confirms Rohit Sharma ahead of ODI series

IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan will be batting in middle-order, confirms Rohit Sharma ahead of ODI series



FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
India opener Ishan Kishan | Pic: BCCI
India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday confirmed that wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan will return to the playing XI but he won't bat at his usual opening position.

Kishan, who was replaced by Shubman Gill in the playing XI during the recent Sri Lanka series, will bat in the middle-order while Gill will continue to open with Rohit.

“Ishan will be batting middle-order, I'm glad that he can get a run here after a fine knock against Bangladesh,” Rohit said on Tuesday.

Kishan has been in brilliant form in white-ball cricket, and even slammed a double hundred in his last ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram to join an elite list of cricketers.

But Gill was preferred over Kishan against Sri Lanka, a decision which was widely criticised by cricket pundits and fans.

Ishan Kishan likely to replace Shreyas Iyer

Kishan is set to come in place of Shreyas Iyer for the New Zealand ODIs. Iyer was ruled out of the entire series on Tuesday due to a back injury.

“Going into the series it's pretty simple for us, we just want to keep improving as a team. Great opposition, great challenge, we can challenge ourselves to come out and achieve what we want to as a team.

"New Zealand is a very good team, they're coming off a great series victory against Pakistan, so obviously they are playing some good cricket,” Rohit added.

India and New Zealand will play a series of three ODIs in Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore on January 18, 21 and 24, respectively. The two teams will then square off ina three-match T20I series from January 27.

