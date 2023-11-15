IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Fans In Madurai Pray For Team India's Win Over Black Caps At Wankhede Stadium; WATCH

Fans pray for Team India's win. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The hype is building around the highly anticipated World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand which is set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Fans have started to gather outside the Wankhede stadium to support the Indian team, hoping and praying that the Men in Blue emerge victorious. The gates to the stadium will open shortly.

Cricket fans at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai cheered for the Indian team. A fan, Anand Prajapati told ANI, "We are very excited for this match. Last time we could not make it but this time we won't lose the opportunity. All batsmen and batters are in form."

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | ICC World Cup | Indian Cricket fans at Madurai Jallikattu Rotary Club offer prayers for Team India's victory ahead of the semi-final match against New Zealand. (14.11) pic.twitter.com/prcDbTMq7A — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

Another fan, Nitin believes India will reach the final, "Today is the Semi-Final, the team will definitely reach the Final. All the players of Team India are going to play well. All of them are in good form."

Fans from all over India are praying for India's victory, a pandit named Acharya Gaurang recited shlokas at Shaktipeeth Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha, Gujarat for the success of the Indian team.

"We pray to Bhagwati for Team India's victory not only in today's semi-finals but the Finals as well," Acharya Gaurang said.

A devotee Prakash Joshi also wished for team India's victory and said, "We pray Maa Ambaji for our team's victory. We could not do it the last time but this time we will, we have to win the World Cup." Not only in Gujarat, Indian Cricket fans at Madurai Jallikattu Rotary Club offered prayers for team India's victory ahead of the semi-final match.

Team India brushed aside New Zealand earlier in the tournament:

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue had already brushed aside the Kiwis earlier in the tournament in Dharamsala. Daryl Mitchell's classy hundred set New Zealand up for a 300+score, but Mohammed Shami's late burst restricted the tourists to 273.

After a blistering start by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, India had slumped to 191-6 at one stage, leaving them in a spot of bother. The hosts eventually got over the line by 4 wickets, thanks to Virat Kohli's 95.

