 IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Kane Williamson Ruled Out After Failing To Recover From Groin Strain
Kane Williamson was absent from the opening test in Bengaluru which New Zealand won

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Image: X

Senior New Zealand batter Kane Williamson will not be available for the second Test against India here as his rehabilitation from a groin strain is still not complete, the country's cricket board announced on Tuesday. New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game by eight wickets in Bengaluru. The second match will start here on Thursday.

Williamson, who is yet to join the squad here, suffered the injury during the recent Test series against Sri Lanka. Blackcaps head coach Gary Stead said Williamson was not yet ready even though he has made significant progress.

"We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction, but isn't yet 100 per cent fit. We're hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test. We'll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach,".

The third Test is scheduled in Mumbai from November 1.

New Zealand on the verge of making history

Despite absence of Kane Williamson New Zealand are still on the verge of making history in India by winning the series. In fact, the Tom Latham-led side can create history by beating India at home for the first time in 36 years.

New Zealand won the first Test by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The foundation for their historic win - only the third in India - was laid by pacers Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke, who shared nine wickets between them to bowl India out for 46 - their lowest total at home - in the first innings.

