IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Cricket Score and Live Updates: Kiwis win toss, opt to bat, Chahal replaces Umran in India's playing XI

29 January 2023 06:39 PM IST
New Zealand (playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
India (playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Hardik Pandya says: We were also thinking about batting first. It can't difficult than this in a bilateral series, looking forward to this game. We are going to make mistakes and we'll learn from them. It might turn. Umran misses out, Yuzi comes in
NZ skipper Santner won the toss and opted to bat first. Kiwis retain team from the first T20
Pitch report: One of the bigger grounds in India. 69m square on one side, 67m on the other side and 77m today for the straight hit, says Danny Morrison. Ajit Agarkar has his say too: It has a tacky look to it. It is a red soil pitch like Mumbai. If there is grip or movement off the pitch it will be quick and the batter will not have time. Fairly firm pitch. Team batting second would be hoping for dew, if not, this could be difficult to bat on.
NZ squad: New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver (wk), Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Rippon, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Henry Shipley and Ben Lister
India squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.
Hello and welcome to Live Updates of the 2nd T20 between India and NZ at Lucknow. India will have to raise their game a few notches as the Hardik Pandya-led side faces a must-win situation to level the three-match T20I series on Sunday. India were caught in a spin web on the Ranchi pitch and lost the opener by 21 runs on Friday.
