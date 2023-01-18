IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit, Gill begin proceedings for India

18 January 2023 01:37 PM IST
India openers Rohit Sharma, Subhman Gill kick off the innings for India
18 January 2023 01:37 PM IST
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
18 January 2023 01:37 PM IST
New Zealand (playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
18 January 2023 01:37 PM IST
Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first at Hyderabad
18 January 2023 01:37 PM IST
18 January 2023 01:37 PM IST
Injury update: Shreyas Iyer is ruled out with back injury as Rajat Patidar, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit and RCB in the IPL, has been named as Iyer's replacement for the rubber against the visiting Kiwis. Patidar has earlier been part of ODI team for past few series.
18 January 2023 12:54 PM IST
Squad: India—Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik
18 January 2023 12:54 PM IST
Hello and welcome to Live updates of 1st ODI between India and New Zealand. In a World Cup year, every game is significant and India would aim to build on the gains from the Sri Lanka series even though the performance of their opponents was underwhelming to say the least.
(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)