e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit, Gill begin proceedings for India
Live Updates

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit, Gill begin proceedings for India

India take on New Zealand in the 1st ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on
18 January 2023 01:37 PM IST

India openers Rohit Sharma, Subhman Gill kick off the innings for India  

18 January 2023 01:37 PM IST

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

18 January 2023 01:37 PM IST

New Zealand (playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

18 January 2023 01:37 PM IST

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first at Hyderabad

18 January 2023 01:37 PM IST
18 January 2023 01:37 PM IST

Injury update: Shreyas Iyer is ruled out with back injury as Rajat Patidar, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit and RCB in the IPL, has been named as Iyer's replacement for the rubber against the visiting Kiwis. Patidar has earlier been part of ODI team for past few series.

18 January 2023 12:54 PM IST

Squad: India—Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

18 January 2023 12:54 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Live updates of 1st ODI between India and New Zealand. In a World Cup year, every game is significant and India would aim to build on the gains from the Sri Lanka series even though the performance of their opponents was underwhelming to say the least.  

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit, Gill begin proceedings for India

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit, Gill begin proceedings for India

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat protest against 'harrasment' by WFI

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat protest against 'harrasment' by WFI

Australian Open 2023: Defending champ Rafael Nadal crashes out in Round 2, loses in straight sets

Australian Open 2023: Defending champ Rafael Nadal crashes out in Round 2, loses in straight sets

Venkatesh Prasad backs bulky Sarfaraz Khan after Test squad snub: 'There are many with more kgs'

Venkatesh Prasad backs bulky Sarfaraz Khan after Test squad snub: 'There are many with more kgs'

PCB hits out at Australian news outlet over unverified personal allegations against Babar Azam

PCB hits out at Australian news outlet over unverified personal allegations against Babar Azam