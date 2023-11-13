IND vs NED, CWC 2023: 'Diwali Becomes Even More Special', Says PM Modi As India Register 9th Win In A Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his love for cricket, led the wishes on social media for Team India after they crushed the Netherlands to register the ninth successive win in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

Diwali fireworks in Bengaluru

India posted 410/4 on the board, the highest score of this World Cup, thanks to twin hundreds from Shreyas Iyer (128*) and KL Rahul (102) before bowling out the Dutch for 250 to finish unbeaten in the league stage.

The victory in Bengaluru was even more special for Indians as it came amid nationwide Diwali celebrations.

Wankhede beckons

The Men in Blue will now shift to Mumbai for the crucial semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on November 15.

"Diwali becomes even more special thanks to our cricket team! Congratulations to Team India on their fantastic victory against the Netherlands! Such an impressive display of skill and teamwork," Modi tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Best wishes for the Semis! India is elated," he added.

Other bigwigs from politics and cricket also wished Rohit Sharma's team for their phenomenal win.

Nemesis New Zealand awaits

With 9 wins out of 9, India also recorded its longest winning streak in ODI World Cup history, surpassing the 8 triumphs on the bounce they managed in the 2003 edition in South Africa.

India meanwhile, will head into the semis as the only undefeated team in this edition and will be eager to exact revenge on New Zealand, who defeated them in the 2019 World Cup last-four clash in Manchester.