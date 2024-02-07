IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Likely To Miss 3rd & 4th Tests, Doubtful For Series Finale In Dharamsala As Well

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former India captain Virat Kohli is set to extend his break and likely to miss the third and fourth Tests against England, according to reports.

The 35-year-old had pulled out of the first two Tests due to personal reasons. His wife Anushka Sharma is expecting the couple's second child this year which is probably why Kohli decided to head home from Hyderabad to Mumbai.

India coach Rahul Dravid had said after the Vizag Test that the team management will speak with Kohli to ascertain his availability for the rest of the series.

"We'll connect with Virat Kohli and find out about his availability for the rest of the series," Dravid told reporters after India won the second Test to level the 5-match series 1-1.

The third and fourth Tests will be played in Rajkot (Feb 15) and Ranchi (23). ESPNCricinfo claims that Kohli could also miss the final Test in Dharamsala which starts from March 6.

Injured stars set to return for Rajkot Test

Meanwhile, India is set to welcome back fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in their squad for the third Test after resting him in Vizag. The hosts could also see the return of KL Rahul, who had missed the second match due to a quad strain.

Ravindra Jadeja, who missed out in Vizag due to a hamstring injury, remains doubtful for the Rajkot Test.