'Virat Kohli Is The Best, Rohit Sharma Most Dangerous Batter In World Cricket': Mohammed Shami

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has picked Virat Kohli as the best batter in the world and captain Rohit Sharma as the most dangerous.

Rohit recently led India to victory in the Vizag Test against England that helped India level 5-match series 1-1. Kohli meanwhile, is on a break due to personal reasons.

The former skipper pulled out of the first two Tests against England and his availability for the rest of the matches remains doubtful amid his wife Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy.

Shami on Kohli and Rohit

"Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world. Virat has just broken a lot of records. I feel Virat is the best and Rohit Sharma is the most dangerous batter in the world," Shami told News18.

Shami is currently recuperating from his ankle injury which ruled him out of the first two home Tests against England. He returned home from London recently and is undergoing treatments for the ankle with injections.

The 30-year-old Bengal pacer has been basking in the glory of his heroics in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India where he finished as the most successful bowler with 24 wickets from just 7 ODIs that included 3 five-for and a four-for.

Shami lauds Indian fast bowling unit

But Shami refused to take all the credit for India's stellar run in the World Cup and lauded the fast bowlers of present and past for the team's overall development in this department.

"People talk about the performance of the bowlers during the World Cup, but, if you have to look at the overall picture, you have to go back to 2013 and 2014. That is where the journey started.

"If we look at the facts now, we only had three fast bowlers performing in the World Cup this time, which makes us believe that we have set the benchmark for future bowlers," Shami said.