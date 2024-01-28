IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir Reaches India After Visa Row, Spotted In England Camp

Shoaib Bashir. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England rookie spinner Shoaib Bashir has reached India and was spotted in the dugout during the ongoing 1st Test against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. In a picture, which has gone viral over social media, Bashir was spotted sitting with the remaining players while wearing shades.

Bashir struggled to get the visa for India ahead of the five-Test series due to his Pakistani heritage. The 20-year-old off-spinner was initially stranded at Abu Dhabi before returning to the United Kingdom to sort out his visa struggles. A day before the start of the series, it emerged that Bashir has received his visa and will link up with the England squad over the weekend.