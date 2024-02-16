IND vs ENG, Rajkot Test: R Ashwin's Error Costs 5 Runs Penalty For Team India On Day 2, England To Start Innings With 5/0

Ravichandran Ashwin's error | Credits: Twitter

Team India was penalised with five runs on the morning of Day 2 of the ongoing third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, February 16.

The penalty slapped on the hosts after failing to abide to the 'Unfair Play Law' of MCC Rules and Regulations. The incident took place in the 102nd over of India's first innings batting with Ravichadran Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel at the crease.

Ashwin faced a full-toss delivery from spinner Rehan Ahmed, which he hit to the cover region and was looking to take a single. However, the veteran off-spinner sent Dhruv Jurel back to the non-striker's end and Ashwin ended up running in the middle of the pitch. On-field umpire Joel Wilson pulled up Ravichandran Ashwin and had a word with him before signalling five runs penalty.

Ravi Ashwin got a warning for running down in the middle of the pitch, which resulted in five penalty runs for India. England will start with 5/0



This was the second warning for Team India.#INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/nR8JhzSuer — Shivam (@imshivam94) February 16, 2024

Earlier, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja received a warning from the on-field umpire for running along the middle of the pitch on Day 1 of the Rajkot Test. However, Ravichandran Ashwin making the same mistake again resulting in five runs penalty for Team India and England will begin their innings with 5/0 in the first over on the board.

What MCC rule say about 'Unfair Play Law?

Law No. 41.14 of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which comes under 'Unfair Play Law' states that any player enters the protected area (middle of the pitch), then he/she must move away from it. If a player move along the protected area then that player will be deemed to be damaging the pitch.

The Law further added that if a player doesn't return to the original end from protected area, then the umpire five runs penalty to the fielding.

"It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter. A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause." MCC law stated

"If there is any further instance of deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch by any batter in that innings, the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire of the occurrence. The bowler's end umpire shall disallow all runs to the batting side, return any not out batter to his/her original end signal No ball or Wide to the scorers if applicable. award 5 Penalty runs to the fielding side." law added.

Therefore, it was confirmed on-air that England will begin their first innings batting with 5/0 on the board.