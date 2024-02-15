Watch: Ravindra Jadeja’s Muted Celebration After Running Out Sarfaraz Khan, Fans Call Him ‘Selfish’

Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has faced backlash for allegedly running Sarfaraz Khan out on day 1 of the 3rd Test against England in Rajkot. The Saurashtra all-rounder has been labelled selfish by the netizens for going on a defensive mode, with Jadeja himself performing a muted celebration after reaching three figures.

The incident occurred in the 82nd over of the day when Jadeja worked a ball from James Anderson towards mid-on. Despite Mark Wood quickly getting around the ball, both men stepped out of the crease and the Englishman hit the stumps to catch Sarfaraz short of the crease. With Sarfaraz not committing to the run as much as Jadeja, the former had to walk back.

Sarfaraz looked peerless from the outset and was on track for a hundred on debut after getting to his half-century off only 48 deliveries. The 26-year-old's father and wife had also come to the venue to watch him play, with the former getting quite exceptional after his son got the Test cap before the toss.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Ravindra Jadeja's approach on day 1 in Rajkot:

Rohit Sharma is unhappy with Selfish Ravindra Jadeja who ran out #SarfarazKhan.



Jadeja was too mean to betray a debutant. Nevertheless, Well Played Sarfu 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7n3OJoc65B — Anurag Kumar (@realanuragkumar) February 15, 2024

Rohit Sharma was disgusted by selfish Ravindra Jadeja. pic.twitter.com/Nu94Yajdir — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) February 15, 2024

Tuk Tuk Jadeja got the debutant Sarfaraz Khan runout who was looking million dollar on the crease.



Jadeja has now pissed off two fathers



Imagine if it was Yuvraj Singh's father.😁#RavindraJadeja #Selfish #SarfarazKhan #INDvsENGTest#INDvENGpic.twitter.com/p20fr1VB3z pic.twitter.com/wjGeXod4qW — Cricket Freak (@sharma99vishu) February 15, 2024

#SarfarazKhan



Only someone who has struggled a lot to see their Son representing the Nation can cry like this.



Selfish players like #RavindraJadeja won’t understand what it takes to be like Sarfaraz khan.

pic.twitter.com/TLywNclBYq — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) February 15, 2024

12th February: Father of Ravindra Jadeja called him Selfish & dishonest



15th February: Jadeja ran out #SarfarazKhan who was playing his first International match



Grow up Jaddu, be a man.

Don't betray people @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/f10uWAQ9MC — Amock (@Politics_2022_) February 15, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma stand tall after England pick up 3 wickets within first hour:

Meanwhile, India ended the day marginally ahead of England after the tourists snared India's 4 out of top 3 cheaply. At 33-3, Ravindra Jadeja joined forces with Rohit Sharma and batted magnificently for their 204-run partnership before the skipper departed for 131.

Sarfaraz provided the much-required impetus before departing as Jadeja remained unbeaten at 110 along with Kuldeep Yadav. The hosts finished the day on 326-5 and will look to put on a total of over 400 to bat England out of the contest.