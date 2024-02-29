IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Ruled Out Of 5th Test With Quad Strain, Jasprit Bumrah Back For Dharamsala Finale

KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed that vice-captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England as he is yet to fully recover from his quad strain.

Rahul, who hasn’t played after the first Test in Hyderabad last month, is in London to consult a specialist for his injury. Once his doctor provides a report, Rahul needs to get a clearance from NCA before resuming cricket.

"The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," the Indian cricket board said.

Bumrah to return for Dharamsala Test

But there is some good news in story for Team India as Jasprit Bumrah will return for the series finale in Dharamsala which starts from March 7.

Bumrah had been rested from the fourth Test in Ranchi which India won by 5 wickets to take an unbeatable 3-1 series lead this week.

Washington Sundar released for Ranji Trophy SF

Off-spinner Washington Sundar meanwhile, has been released from the Indian Test squad so that he can play for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Mumbai from March 2.

"He will join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test, if need be," the BCCI informed.

Mohd Shami injury update

The board further added that fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who underwent a surgery on February 26 for his right heel problem, "is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process."

India’s updated squad for 5th Test:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.