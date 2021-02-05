Ind vs Eng: Axar Patel isn’t alone in missing Test debut over a last-minute injury - find out who else missed out

India’s tryst with injuries continued with left-arm spinner Axar Patel being ruled out of the first Test against England in Chennai. He was expected to make his Test debut but was forced to pull out at the last minute due to a pain in the left knee that he first experienced during a practice session on Thursday.

Patel could have been a like for like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, in terms of skills as both bat and bowl left-hand, who has been ruled out of the entire series due to an injury he suffered during the third Test of the series against Australia at Sydney.