IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India In Driver's Seat As Hosts Past 250-Run Lead After Batters Make Hay On Day 2

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan put Team India in a commanding position with their batting exploits on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamshala on Friday, March 8.

At the end of Day 2, India posted a total of 473/8 in 120 overs and a lead of 255 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah batting on 27 and 19, respectively. For England, Shoaib Bashir led the bowling attack as he scalped four wickets while conceding 170 runs in his spell of 35 overs, while his spin bowling partner picked two wickets.

(More to come).