 IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India In Driver's Seat As Hosts Past 250-Run Lead After Batters Make Hay On Day 2
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs ENG, 5th Test: India In Driver's Seat As Hosts Past 250-Run Lead After Batters Make Hay On Day 2

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India In Driver's Seat As Hosts Past 250-Run Lead After Batters Make Hay On Day 2

At the end of Day 2, India posted a total of 473/8 in 120 overs and a lead of 255 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah batting on 27 and 19, respectively.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
article-image

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan put Team India in a commanding position with their batting exploits on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamshala on Friday, March 8.

At the end of Day 2, India posted a total of 473/8 in 120 overs and a lead of 255 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah batting on 27 and 19, respectively. For England, Shoaib Bashir led the bowling attack as he scalped four wickets while conceding 170 runs in his spell of 35 overs, while his spin bowling partner picked two wickets.

(More to come).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Saudi Arabian GP: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Ruled Out With Appendicitis, To Be Replaced By British F2...

Saudi Arabian GP: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Ruled Out With Appendicitis, To Be Replaced By British F2...

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India In Driver's Seat As Hosts Past 250-Run Lead After Batters Make Hay On...

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India In Driver's Seat As Hosts Past 250-Run Lead After Batters Make Hay On...

Video: Mark Wood Has Heated Exchange With Sarfaraz Khan After Getting Hit For 2 Fours In IND vs ENG...

Video: Mark Wood Has Heated Exchange With Sarfaraz Khan After Getting Hit For 2 Fours In IND vs ENG...

Video: Ben Stokes’ Reaction To Shubman Gill’s Straight Six Off James Anderson Goes Viral

Video: Ben Stokes’ Reaction To Shubman Gill’s Straight Six Off James Anderson Goes Viral

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2: England Strike Twice, But Team India's Lead Crosses 150

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2: England Strike Twice, But Team India's Lead Crosses 150