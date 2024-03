Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continues to shine in his 100th Test as he claimed a staggering 4 wickets in England's 2nd innings in Dharamsala. The tourists lost their top-order cheaply, with Ashwin claiming all of them, while Kuldeep Yadav ended Jonny Bairstow's mini counterattack by trapping him lbw. Ashwin closed the session by castling the skipper Ben Stokes as England went to lunch trailing by 156 runs.

More to come..