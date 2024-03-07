Photos: Ravichandran Ashwin And Jonny Bairstow Receive Their 100th Test Caps

By: Aakash Singh | March 07, 2024
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid felicitates Ravichandran Ashwin with the 100th cap.
R Ashwin poses with the 100th Test cap with his wife Prithi Narayanan and 2 daughters.
Rahul Dravid also gave a speech in tribute to Ashwin completing a century of Tests. In turn, Ashwin also shared his thoughts.
Ravichandran Ashwin walks out to a guard of honour as Team India players clap for him on account of the monumental occasion.
Jonny Bairstow received his 100th Test cap from fellow Yorkshire man Joe Root.
Jonny Bairstow grows teary-eyed as he hugs Joe Root on the occasion of his 100th Test.
Jonny Bairstow became the 17th player to represent England in 100 Tests. Ben Stokes was the player before this to cross 100 Tests, doing so in Rajkot.
Jonny Bairstow poses with his mother Janet and sister Rebecca. Bairstow's family have reportedly visited India for the first time.
