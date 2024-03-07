Photos: Ravichandran Ashwin And Jonny Bairstow Receive Their 100th Test Caps

By: Aakash Singh | March 07, 2024

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid felicitates Ravichandran Ashwin with the 100th cap.

(Credits: Twitter)

R Ashwin poses with the 100th Test cap with his wife Prithi Narayanan and 2 daughters.

(Credits: Twitter)

Rahul Dravid also gave a speech in tribute to Ashwin completing a century of Tests. In turn, Ashwin also shared his thoughts.

(Credits: Twitter)

Ravichandran Ashwin walks out to a guard of honour as Team India players clap for him on account of the monumental occasion.

(Credits: Twitter)

Jonny Bairstow received his 100th Test cap from fellow Yorkshire man Joe Root.

(Credits: Twitter)

Jonny Bairstow grows teary-eyed as he hugs Joe Root on the occasion of his 100th Test.

(Credits: Twitter)

Jonny Bairstow became the 17th player to represent England in 100 Tests. Ben Stokes was the player before this to cross 100 Tests, doing so in Rajkot.

(Credits: Twitter)

Jonny Bairstow poses with his mother Janet and sister Rebecca. Bairstow's family have reportedly visited India for the first time.

(Credits: Twitter)