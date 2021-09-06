IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah breaks THIS record previously held by Kapil Dev

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday became the fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 wickets with the best-ever average among all Indian fast bowlers. He broke Indian cricket legend and World Cup winner Kapil Dev's record to achieve the feat in his 24th test match against mighty England at the Oval cricket ground.

On day 5 of the 4th test match, Bumrah bowled out right-handed wicket-keeper batsman Ollie Pope in the second session reaching the 100 wicket mark in his career.

Bumrah currently has the best bowling average of 22.45 among all other Indian pace bowlers with 100 test wickets under their name.

India started off poorly in the first innings with only 191 runs while England scored 290. The second innings, however, favored the Indian batters with Rohit Sharma scoring 127 runs and others supporting him to reach a total of 466 for 10.

Indian bowlers showed their magic and confidence in the second innings. While left-handed spinner and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked two wickets along with Shardul Thakur who took the opening wicket by dismissing England opener Rory Burns, Bumrah picked another two wickets to put pressure on England batsmen.

Presently, both teams have won one match each. This could be India's second victory to take a lead in the five match series at the Oval cricket ground.

Following his current form and excellent performance against England, Jasprit Bumrah has been nominated for the 'ICC Player of the Month' award. Other than Bumrah, ICC has nominated England test captain Joe Root and Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 07:57 PM IST