 IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 3: R Ashwin Takes 35th 5-Wicket Haul To Equal Anil Kumble's Record; India Need 192 To Win In Ranchi
IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 3: R Ashwin Takes 35th 5-Wicket Haul To Equal Anil Kumble's Record; India Need 192 To Win In Ranchi

Ravichandran Ashwin bagged his 35th five-wicket haul to equal Anil Kumble's Indian record for the most five-for in Test cricket.

Sunday, February 25, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin broke yet another record on Sunday as India bowled out England for 145 in their second innings on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test in Ranchi.

Ashwin bagged his 35th five-wicket haul to equal Anil Kumble's Indian record for the most five-fors in Test cricket. Ashwin however, achieved the feat in just 99 Tests whereas Kumble took 132 to get there.

The 37-year-old moved up to fourth position on the list of bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

Most five-fors in Tests

67 M Muralitharan (133 Tests)

37 S Warne (145)

36 R Hadlee (86)

35 R Ashwin (99)

35 A Kumble (132)

Ashwin beats Kuldeep to the five-for

He was actually trailing Kuldeep Yadav in the wickets column by 1 but managed to pip his teammate to get the five-for first, and end England's innings 30 minutes before the close of play.

Ashwin picked up the wickets of Ben Duckett (15), Ollie Pope (0), Joe Root (11), Ben Foakes (17) and last batter James Anderson (0). He also broke Kumble's record for the most Test wickets in India after going past the former India captain's tally of 350 scalps on home soil with Pope's wicket.

India, who managed 307 in their first innings, will now have to chase down 192 runs to win the fourth Test and take an unbeatable 3-1 series lead at the JSCA Stadium.

