IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Charge After Shubman Misses Out On Century As India Past 400-Run Lead At Lunch On Day 4

Team India is in the commanding position with a lead of over 400 runs on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18.

India resumed their innings at 196/2 in 51 overs on the board, with Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav batting on 62 and 1, respectively. The pair steadied hosts' ship in the first hour of the opening session as they took the team past 300-run lead.

Kuldeep Yadav displayed his confidence while batting as he smashed his first international six off Tom Hartley's delivery in the 54th over of India's batting. His six left everyone in awe and also received applause from the dressing room.

Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav frustrated England bowlers with their batting as the pair kept scoreboard ticking and increasing India's lead after bowlers bundled out visitors for 319 in the first innings.