 IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Spectators Congratulate Sarfaraz Khan's Father As Debutant Reaches 50 On Day 1 In Rajkot; Watch
Spectators congratulated Sarfaraz Khan's father as his son scored a quick-fire half-century on day 1 vs England in Rajkot.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Spectators Congratulate Sarfaraz Khan's Father | (Credits: Screengrab)

A few spectators were spotted congratulating Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad after his son reached 50 on Test debut on day 1 against England in Rajkot. A video of the same went viral on social media as Sarfaraz's father acknowledged all the congratulations he got from the Indian fans in the stands.

article-image

Sarfaraz made his long-awaited Test debut and his father Naushad got quite emotional as the duo hugged after the 26-year-old got his first India cap. The right-handed batter did not let the selectors down after walking into bat at 237-4, bringing up a 48-ball half-century. He was also well on track, but Mark Wood caught him short at the non-striker's end when on 62, ending his 77-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja.

"I was nervous for the first few balls" - Sarfaraz Khan

At the post-day press conference, the 26-year-old revealed that he was padded up in the dressing room for 4 hours, elaborating:

I was padded up for almost four hours (in the dressing room). I kept thinking that I have kept so much patience in life and there is no harm in keeping some more. After I went in, I was nervous for the first few balls but I have practiced and worked so hard that everything went well."

India recovered from 33-3 in the first hour to reach 326-5, thanks to twin centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma, with the pair putting on 204. Jadeja and Sarfaraz added 77 following Rohit's departure.

