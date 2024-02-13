 IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan & Dhruv Jurel Train Hard Ahead Of Potential India Debut In Rajkot
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan & Dhruv Jurel Train Hard Ahead Of Potential India Debut In Rajkot

Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel could make their India debuts in the third Test against England in Rajkot on February 15, according to media reports.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
article-image

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and middle-order bat Sarfaraz Khan are likely to make their Test debut in the third Test against England at Rajkot.

Dhruv Jurel was seen doing wicket-keeping drills in the first practice session ahead of the third Test along with Sarfaraz Khan in the first slip.

Dhruv Jurel likely to replace KS Bharat

It is being reported that K.S Bharat, who is going through a lean form, might get dropped making way for Dhruv Jurel.

Bharat played the first two Tests against England and some former cricketers have urged the selectors to look beyond him. In the first two matches, Bharat scored 102 runs with the highest score of 41 runs.

article-image

All eyes on uncapped Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan who was included in the Indian squad after K.L Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja suffered injuries in the first Test might be seen making his debut in the longer format of the game.

Sarfaraz spent most of the time batting in the nets in the first practice session. He was also doing slip fielding practice, stationed at the first slip.

Shreyas Iyer's withdrawal due to back stiffness opens the door for Sarfaraz Khan to stake the claim in the middle-order.

Kohli's absence, owing to personal reasons, deprives India of his batting prowess, adding to the challenges faced by captain Rohit Sharma.

