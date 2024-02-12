IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Presidential Suite Allotted To Rohit Sharma, Team India To Be Served With Gujarati And Kathiyawadi Food In Rajkot

Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India players assembled in Rajkot after a short break ahead of the 3rd Test against England in what has been a fascinating series thus far. According to a report by India today, the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, will stay in Sayaji hotel during their time in the city and will be served with Gujarati and Kathiyawadi food. Notably, Rohit has reportedly been allotted a presidential suite.

According to the hotel director Urvesh Purohit, the home team will be served Fafda-Jalebi, Khakhra, Gathiya, Thepla, Khman for breakfast. Furthermore, the team members will also get Kathiyawadi cuisine that includes Dahi Tikari, Vagherela Rotlo (Bajra Roti fried with yogurt and garlic), Khichdi Kadhi for dinner.

Injury concerns for both India and England ahead of Rajkot Test:

Meanwhile, both India and England have major injury concerns ahead of the important Test. Keeper-batter KL Rahul was ruled out of the match due to quadriceps strain suffered during the opening Test, but is likely to return for the 4th match of the series.

The BCCI has named Devdutt Padikkal as Rahul's replacement for the 3rd Test.

England's most experienced spinner Jack Leach's knee injury has ruled him out of the entire series. Ollie Pope's 196 in the 3rd innings in Hyderabad, rated as one of the best knocks on Indian soil, helped England register a come-from-behind 28-run victory. However, the hosts hit back a 106-run victory in Vishakhapatnam as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah had standout roles.