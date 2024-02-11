'Flight Miss Hojaega Bhaiya': Worried Rohit Sharma Tells Paparazzi At Airport As He Leaves Mumbai; Watch

India captain Rohit Sharma was in a hurry to catch his flight to Rajkot on Sunday where he will join the national squad ahead of the third Test against England.

Rohit left Mumbai this morning and was clicked by the paparazzi present at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

As he was about to enter the airport terminal, the paps kept asking Rohit to pose for pictures but he was more worried about catching his flight on time.

"Flight miss hojaega bhaiya," the 36-year-old was heard telling the photographers. But he did wave the paps goodbye before entering the Terminal 2 building.

The Indian cricketers were allowed to return home for a few days by the team management as they have a 10-day break between the Tests.

Rohit & Co. defeated England in the second Test at Vizag to level the 5-match series 1-1.

The third Test will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium from February 15.

Meanwhile, talented batter Shubman Gill was also in the maximum city over the past couple of days and was seen leaving in a different flight to Rohit in the afternoon. Gill was also spotted by the paps, who asked him how he was to which the cricketer replied, "bohot badhiya".

Under-fire Gill roared back to form with the bat in the last match where his 104 in the second innings helped India set England a target of 399 to win.

Gill is confident of playing in Rajkot despite suffering a finger injury in Vizag on the second day of the second Test. He hurt his right index finger while fielding and went for scans but was cleared to play again.

After not taking the field on the third day, Gill returned with vengeance and scored his third Test hundred to help India win the match.