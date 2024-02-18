IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin To Join Team India On Day 4, Check BCCI Statement

Ravichandran Ashwin |

A good news for Team India as veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to join the squad from Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Ashwin, who recently completed 500 Test wickets, withdrew from the ongoing Test due to family medical emergency. Though BCCI didn't reveal Ashwin's nature of family emergency, there were several reports that veteran off-spinner had to leave the squad in order to attend to his mother, who was hospitalized after falling sick.

Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Ravichandran Ashwin will be joining the squad from Day 4 and will return to play in the ongoing Rajkot Test.