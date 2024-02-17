IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: India Play With 10 Players After R Ashwin's Withdrawal, Devdutt Padikkal Comes In As Substitute Fielder

Devdutt Padikkal | Credits: Twitter

Team India suffered a huge setback ahead of Day 3 as Ravichandran Ashwin pulled out of the ongoing third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, February 16.

Ashwin had to leave for Chennai immediately due to family emergency and the BCCI implored everyone to respect the veteran off-spinner and his family's privacy. Though the board didn't disclose of R Ashwin's nature of family emergency, vice-president Rajeev Shukla revealed that the Chennai-born cricketer returned home in order to attend to his mother, who has been reportedly hospitalized after falling sick.

Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99 . He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother . @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 16, 2024

With Ravichandran Ashwin pulling out of the third Test against England, India are short of player in the team. Devdutt Padikkal, who added to squad as a replacement for KL Rahul for Rajkot Test, stepped in as substitute fielder. However, Karnataka batter won't be bowl or bat, meaning that India will have to do with 10 players regarding batting and bowling.

However, the substitute fielder can keep behind the wickets if the team wanted. The substituent cannot be part of the original team that was announced before the commencement of the Rajkot Test.

What MCC law says about substitute fielder in case a player rules out of the match in a midway?

Since the development of Ravichandran Ashwin's withdrawal from the ongoing third Test against England, there has been a lot of discussion on social media on how the substitute works if a player pulls of the Test in midway.

As per the law 24.1 of MCC rules and regulations clearly states that umpires can allow a substitute fielder if a fielder in the main team has been withdrawn due to injury or any other serious circumstances. The law further added that the field cannot bat or bowl or act as a captain but can keep the wickets only with the consent of the umpires.

"The umpires shall allow a substitute fielder if they are satisfied that a fielder has been injured or become ill and that this occurred during the match, or for any other wholly acceptable reason. In all other circumstances, a substitute is not allowed." MCC law stated.

"A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicket-keeper only with the consent of the umpires. A nominated player may bowl or field even though a substitute has previously acted for him/her, subject to 24.2, 24.3 and Law 42.4" law added.