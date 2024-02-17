IND vs ENG: Why Ravichandran Ashwin Withdraws From 3rd Test In Rajkot? Here's The Reason

Ravichandran Ashwin | Credits: Twitter

Team India suffered a major setback as veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Ashwin, who completed 500 Test wickets on Day 2 of the ongoing Test, had to leave the squad effective immediately and travelled to Chennai due to family medical emergency. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement regarding the same and ensured assistance to Ashwin's family during 'challenging times'.

R Ashwin withdraws from the 3rd India-England Test due to family emergency.



In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin.https://t.co/U2E19OfkGR — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2024

The BCCI will continue to keep in touch with Ravichandran Ashwin and provide any assistance if required. However, the board didn't reveal the reason behind the veteran Indian cricketer's abrupt withdrawal from the ongoing third Test as they urged everyone to respect Ashwin and his family's privacy in their testing times.

Before ruling out of the Rajkot Test, Ashwin contributed with bat and ball on Day 2. The 37-year-old made a vital contribution with his willow, scoring 37 off 89 balls in order to push the hosts' total to 445 in the first innings. With the ball, Ashwin picked the wicket of Zak Crawley and registered figures of 1/37 with an economy rate of 5.30 in 7 overs.

What's the reason behind Ashwin's withdrawal from 3rd Test?

Though BCCI didn't disclose Ravichandran Ashwin's 'family medical emergency', there are several reports emerged that off-spinner had to leave the squad as his mother, Chitra Ashwin, has been hospitalized after falling sick.

The BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla in his X post (formerly Twitter) confirmed that Ashwin had to fly to Chennai to attend his mother.

"Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99. He has to rush and leave Rajkot Test to Chennai to be with his mother. @BCCI."