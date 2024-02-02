IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar Leaves Commentary Box In Vizag After His Mother-In-Law Passes Away

Sunil Gavaskar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar has immediately returned to Kanpur from the commentary box in Vishakhapatnam amid the 2nd Test against England. With Gavaskar's mother-in-law passing away, the 74-year-old left the commentary box instantly to go be with his wife and family as they grieve.

Gavaskar is one of the commentators in the ongoing Test series against England alongside the likes of Ravi Shastri, Eoin Morgan, and Deep Dasgupta among many others. In December 2022, the 125-Test veteran's mother died due to age-related issues and back then he was on commentary duty in Dhaka for an India-Bangladesh fixture.10

Mr Sunil Gavaskar has been bereaved, his mother-in-law has passed away. Mr Gavaskar, in Vizag for commentary, is now on way to Kanpur. On Shanti — Vijay Tagore (@vijaymirror) February 2, 2024

One of Team India's greatest openers, Gavaskar has also become one of the most sought-after commentators. He became the first batter to cross 10000 runs in Test cricket. In 125 Tests, he mustered 10122 runs at 51.12 with 34 centuries.

Team India opt to bat first after winning the toss:

Meanwhile, the hosts, led by Rohit Sharma, won the toss and elected to bat first after winning the toss in Vizag. The Indian captain fell to the debutant Shoaib Bashir after getting another start. The likes of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Rajat Patidar also perished after promising starts, but Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't waste his start and has currently passed 150.

England lead the five-Test series after eking out a stunning 28-run in the opening game in Hyderabad despite finding themselves 190 runs behind on day 3. Ollie Pope starred with his 196, while Tom Hartley took 7 scalps.