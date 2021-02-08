Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Sundar leads fightback with an unbeaten 85

Chennai: India on Monday got bundled out for 337 in their first innings, thus conceding a massive lead of 241 runs in reply to England's 578 on Day Four of the first Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, the visitors have decided not to enforce the follow-on and will bat again. They lost Rory Burns in the first over and were 1-1 at lunch on Day four.



Resuming the day at 257/6, India lost overnight batsman Ravichandran Ashwin just before the first-hour break as he got out against Jack Leach. Ashwin (31), stitched a valuable 80-run partnership with Washington Sundar before his departure.



Shahbaz Nadeem, who came in next, went back to the dressing room without troubling the scorers, becoming the second scalp of Leach.



Ishant Sharma (4) also didn't stay long at the crease and was out caught at short-leg on a well directed short-delivery from James Anderson.



Jasprit Bumrah was the last wicket to fall as he was caught brilliantly at the slips by Ben Stokes against Anderson. Sundar remained unbeaten on 85 for which he faced 138 deliveries. He scored 12 boundaries and two sixes during the course of his innings.