Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Pujara's dismissal revives memories of Tendulkar's in 2001

Chennai: Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal for 82 off the bowling of Dominic Bess on the third day of the first Test against England here revived memories of Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal in a similar manner during the famous India-Australia series, back in 2000-1.



In the final session on Sunday, Pujara pulled a short delivery from off-spinner Bess but the shot got deflected off the back of the short-leg fielder and popped up to go straight to short mid-wicket where Rory Burns pouched it safely.



Back in 2001, in the first Test in Mumbai, Tendulkar was reviving Indian innings after the Sourav Ganguly-led side conceded a massive first-innings lead of 173 runs. India were close to clearing the deficit with just two wickets down at 154.