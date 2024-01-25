IND vs ENG, 1st Test: English Fan Falls Asleep As ‘Bazball’ Approach Goes For A Toss In Hyderabad

With England cricket team taking their Bazball approach to the ongoing Test series in India, the method received a handful of jibes during day 1 of the 1st Test in Hyderabad. Although England made a breezy start to their innings, they lost wickets in clump, forcing them to play conservatively. Hence, a picture went viral of an England fan dozing off.
After England captain Ben Stokes elected to bat first, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett took the attack to the opposition and stitched a 55-run opening stand. However, the visitors slid to 60-3 in no time. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow still took those calculated risks until Axar Patel castled the latter with a peach to break the 61-run partnership.
Root also departed soon after, falling to a sweep shot off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling and England's progress came to a grinding halt. At 133-5 in 40 overs, the Englishmen were playing defensively, unlike anything they had played since Stokes became captain.
Here are some of the fan reactions England's Bazball approach: