 IND vs ENG, 1st Test: English Fan Falls Asleep As ‘Bazball’ Approach Goes For A Toss In Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs ENG, 1st Test: English Fan Falls Asleep As ‘Bazball’ Approach Goes For A Toss In Hyderabad

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: English Fan Falls Asleep As ‘Bazball’ Approach Goes For A Toss In Hyderabad

An English fan asleep as England played conservative cricket after losing 5 quick wickets on day 1 of 1st Test in Hyderabad.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Fan sleeps during England's batting innings. | (Credits: Twitter)

With England cricket team taking their Bazball approach to the ongoing Test series in India, the method received a handful of jibes during day 1 of the 1st Test in Hyderabad. Although England made a breezy start to their innings, they lost wickets in clump, forcing them to play conservatively. Hence, a picture went viral of an England fan dozing off.

After England captain Ben Stokes elected to bat first, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett took the attack to the opposition and stitched a 55-run opening stand. However, the visitors slid to 60-3 in no time. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow still took those calculated risks until Axar Patel castled the latter with a peach to break the 61-run partnership.

Root also departed soon after, falling to a sweep shot off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling and England's progress came to a grinding halt. At 133-5 in 40 overs, the Englishmen were playing defensively, unlike anything they had played since Stokes became captain.

Here are some of the fan reactions England's Bazball approach:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: English Fan Falls Asleep As ‘Bazball’ Approach Goes For A Toss In...

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: English Fan Falls Asleep As ‘Bazball’ Approach Goes For A Toss In...

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Fan Wearing Virat Kohli's Jersey Breaches Hyderabad Security To Touch Rohit...

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Fan Wearing Virat Kohli's Jersey Breaches Hyderabad Security To Touch Rohit...

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Charge Of India's Batting In 1st...

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Charge Of India's Batting In 1st...

AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Josh Hazlewood Shoos Away Covid-Positive Cameron Green During Wicket...

AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Josh Hazlewood Shoos Away Covid-Positive Cameron Green During Wicket...

Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s Record For Most Runs In IND vs ENG Tests

Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s Record For Most Runs In IND vs ENG Tests