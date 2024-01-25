IND vs ENG, 1st Test: English Fan Falls Asleep As ‘Bazball’ Approach Goes For A Toss In Hyderabad

Fan sleeps during England's batting innings. | (Credits: Twitter)

With England cricket team taking their Bazball approach to the ongoing Test series in India, the method received a handful of jibes during day 1 of the 1st Test in Hyderabad. Although England made a breezy start to their innings, they lost wickets in clump, forcing them to play conservatively. Hence, a picture went viral of an England fan dozing off.

After England captain Ben Stokes elected to bat first, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett took the attack to the opposition and stitched a 55-run opening stand. However, the visitors slid to 60-3 in no time. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow still took those calculated risks until Axar Patel castled the latter with a peach to break the 61-run partnership.

Root also departed soon after, falling to a sweep shot off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling and England's progress came to a grinding halt. At 133-5 in 40 overs, the Englishmen were playing defensively, unlike anything they had played since Stokes became captain.

Here are some of the fan reactions England's Bazball approach:

Bazball is not bazballing as it should have bazballed. — Anshu Raj (@AnshuStevens) January 25, 2024

Very dull match. England looks an amateur side — 👑Regal👑 (@anubhav4sure) January 25, 2024

Bazball India mn nhi chalay ga😁 — Faizi (@FaizMeeran14) January 25, 2024

No flat pitch, no bazball — Ragit Dutta (@RagitDutta2306) January 25, 2024

Defensive technique of current English batmen are pathetic. — N.G. (@Ngoswami99) January 25, 2024

More like FUSSBALL THAN BAZZBALL#INDvsENG — Raja Rinku King 👑 (@SHAKTI_MAAN11) January 25, 2024

Bazball is playing with run rate of 3.3 — Kirkett (@bhaskar_sanu08) January 25, 2024

Hahaha rest in peace — AB (@ab99688) January 25, 2024

Can see Baz and ball — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) January 25, 2024