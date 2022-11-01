Ind vs Ban T20 WC: Could struggling KL Rahul be dropped as Rishabh Pant lies in the wait

KL Rahul's poor form have prompted many to have Rishabh Pant as the opener | File Pic

With three consecutive single-digit scores in the T20 World Cup so far, India’s opening batter KL Rahul is under fire. Most of the fans and even some former cricketers are expressing concern over his form.

Rahul hasn’t just been unimpressive in the ongoing T20 World Cup but the right-handed batsman has been struggling with consistency in the shortest format for quite some time. He often finds himself at the receiving end when it comes to important matches, leaving room for criticism across the fraternity.

However, since he is the vice-captain of the team and rated as one of the top batters in the country, the 30-year-old hasn’t yet faced an axe. Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma have shown a lot of confidence in him.

Even ahead of India’s upcoming assignment against Bangladesh, Rahul Dravid spoke in favour of Kl Rahul in the presser.

“He (KL Rahul) is a fantastic player and has a proven track record. These things happen in a T20 games sometimes. It has not been that easy for the top-order batsmen. In the practice game against Australia with Mitchell Starc and Patrick Cummins, he batted superbly (57). Just hoping it all clicks together over the next three or four games,” Dravid said when asked to comment on the opener’s form.

From Dravid’s words, it was clear that India would persist with KL, irrespective of his form. But the question is: will it work? India hasn’t shown as much faith in any other player lately and KL must be knowing that.

Things might not remain the same if he continues to fail. Post-World Cup, his position will surely come under the scanner since he failed to impress in the 2021 World Cup as well.

There are several openers waiting for chance and time is surely running out for KL Rahul. If he doesn’t step up now, it would probably be too late then.

Based on Dravid's words it looks like KL will retain the top opener's position for the upcoming game against Bangladesh. The selection conundrum is: should he shift to the middle-order?

Dinesh Karthik, who faced a niggle in the last match against South Africa, is likely to be replaced by Rishabh Pant against Bangladesh. Pant is known for his explosive batting. He can go bonkers from the ball one. So, is it time for Rishabh Pant to open?

It surely isn’t a bad option. Pant can play his natural game, which would allow Indian captain Rohit Sharma to take some time in the middle as he has also been not in the best of the touches.

If Pant fires at the top, KL can then come at number five and do the job at the end. Pant as opener also means left hand-right hand combination for India at the top, which often leaves opposition bowlers perplexed.