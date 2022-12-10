e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN: Jaydev Unadkat picked for Bangladesh Tests in place of injured Mohammed Shami

IND vs BAN: Jaydev Unadkat picked for Bangladesh Tests in place of injured Mohammed Shami

Shami was ruled out of the series due to a hand injury

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Jaydev Unadkat | File Photo
Follow us on

New Delhi: Veteran left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has received a call-up to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming series in Bangladesh as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami.

Unadkat, who is coming off an impressive performance in his team Saurashtra's Vijay Hazare Trophy win recently, is currently in Rajkot and waiting to complete his visa formalities, after which he will join the Test squad in Chattogram.

A BCCI source confirmed the development to PTI.

Shami was ruled out of the series due to a hand injury.

Read Also
IND vs BAN: Mohammed Shami likely to be miss Bangladesh Tests series, says reports
article-image

India is set to play two Tests in Bangladesh.

The 31-year-old Unadkat played his lone Test in 2010, against South Africa in Centurion. Since then, he has played seven ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals.

The Saurashtra skipper was the highest wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with 19 scalps in 10 games. In all, he has picked 353 wickets in 96 first-class matches.

Besides Shami, the touring Indian team had been struggling with injures to players such as skipper Rohit Sharma, youngsters Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar who were earlier ruled out of the ODIs.

Read Also
See pics: Jaydev Unadkat parties with Team India at home in Rajkot after 4th T20 against SA
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan slams maiden double century, becomes 4th Indian to achieve feat in...

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan slams maiden double century, becomes 4th Indian to achieve feat in...

'Maradona is watching us from heaven': Lionel Messi after Argentina reach semis of FIFA World Cup...

'Maradona is watching us from heaven': Lionel Messi after Argentina reach semis of FIFA World Cup...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar distraught after Brazil's loss to Croatia, says it feels like a...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar distraught after Brazil's loss to Croatia, says it feels like a...

WATCH: Argentina's Leandro Paredes deliberately kicks ball at Netherlands bench before Virgil Van...

WATCH: Argentina's Leandro Paredes deliberately kicks ball at Netherlands bench before Virgil Van...

WATCH: Pitch invader promoting porn website brings Argentina vs Netherlands clash to halt

WATCH: Pitch invader promoting porn website brings Argentina vs Netherlands clash to halt