See pics: Jaydev Unadkat parties with Team India at home in Rajkot after 4th T20 against SA

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 01:49 PM IST
Jaydev Unadkat (C) with Team India players | Pic: Twitter

Saurashtra pacer Jaydev Unadkat hosted the members of Team India at his home in Rajkot for a party after the Men in Blue's win in the fourth T20I against South Africa at Rajkot.

Unadkat invited the players at his house for dinner followed by a movie.

"The one with flamboyance! Post-dinner posers. #Houseparty," Unadkat tweeted while sharing a picture with Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan.

Later, the Mumbai Indians pacer posted another snap with all the players from a theatre after the movie screening.

After levelling up the five-match T20I series by 2-2 against South Africa, Team India is all set for the final clash, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.

India are eyeing their first T20I series win against Proteas on home soil while for the visitors it will be important to keep intact their great record against India in their backyard.

