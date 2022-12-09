IND vs BAN: Mohammed Shami likely to be miss Bangladesh Tests series, says reports

India’s veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who missed the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh due to a shoulder injury, is unlikely to be part of the Test squad in the two-match series as well.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the 32-year-old has not fully recovered from the shoulder injury that he suffered before the start of the ODI series opener against Bangladesh.

The senior pacer is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, and as per the report, the signs are not good.

Shami’s absence comes as a massive blow for India, which is already missing the services of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The veteran bowler last played for India against England last month in the second semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

If Shami fails to make it in time for the Test series, then for the all-important two Tests against Bangladesh, which start on December 14, India will have to bank upon the experience of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur.

Shami is one of India's most experienced players, having won a number of games for the team over the years, particularly in the Test format.