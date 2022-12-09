e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN: Mohammed Shami likely to be miss Bangladesh Tests series, says reports

IND vs BAN: Mohammed Shami likely to be miss Bangladesh Tests series, says reports

The veteran pacer last played for India against England last month in the second semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

India’s veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who missed the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh due to a shoulder injury, is unlikely to be part of the Test squad in the two-match series as well. 

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the 32-year-old has not fully recovered from the shoulder injury that he suffered before the start of the ODI series opener against Bangladesh. 

The senior pacer is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, and as per the report, the signs are not good. 

Read Also
'It's called karma': Mohammad Shami hits back at Shoaib Akhtar after Pakistan's loss to England in...
article-image

Shami’s absence comes as a massive blow for India, which is already missing the services of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. 

The veteran bowler last played for India against England last month in the second semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. 

If Shami fails to make it in time for the Test series, then for the all-important two Tests against Bangladesh, which start on December 14, India will have to bank upon the experience of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur.

Shami is one of India's most experienced players, having won a number of games for the team over the years, particularly in the Test format.

Read Also
'New King': Netizens ecstatic after Mohd Shami bowls decisive last over in India's win in T20 World...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

When Roger Federer was not allowed to have a cup of tea at Wimbledon

When Roger Federer was not allowed to have a cup of tea at Wimbledon

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out on reports of him threatening to leave Portugal camp, here's what he...

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out on reports of him threatening to leave Portugal camp, here's what he...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Psychic lion predicts winner of England vs France quarter-final clash

FIFA World Cup 2022: Psychic lion predicts winner of England vs France quarter-final clash

PAK vs ENG: Gunfire heard near England cricket team hotel in Pakistan

PAK vs ENG: Gunfire heard near England cricket team hotel in Pakistan

FIFA World Cup 2022: Luis de la Fuente named as new coach of Spain national team following Luis...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Luis de la Fuente named as new coach of Spain national team following Luis...