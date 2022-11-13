'It's called karma': Mohammad Shami hits back at Shoaib Akhtar after Pakistan lost to England

Let us know! 👂

Mohammad Shami hit back at former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar after Pakistan lost to England in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne.

Shami took to twitter to comment on Shoaib Akhtar's heartbreak emoji. The Indian pacer commented saying " Sorry brother Its called karma"

Akhtar had lambasted Team India post their 10-wicket defeat to England at the Adelaide Oval in the second semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

He further added, “It is no big deal to reach the semifinals. Indian cricket, I think, is at the lowest right now because when it comes to ICC events, India will need to look at their captaincy, the management will need to take the blame.”

Akhtar singled out the Indian bowling highlighting Shami's late addition to the squad.

“All of a sudden they added Shami to the squad, he’s a good fast bowler, but didn’t deserve to be in the squad, he said. “I can’t tell what the final XI is for India right now. I don’t think India have depth in spin bowling. Chahal could’ve played well. He wasn’t included in the lineup. If Adil Rashid can play, why not Chahal?”

England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to become the first team to hold both the ODI and the T20 World Cup.