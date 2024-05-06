'One Who Completes Me': Jasprit Bumrah Pens Heartfelt Post To Wish His Wife Sanjana Ganesan Happy Birthday

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India and Mumbai Indians' pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah wrote a heartfelt post for his wife Sanjana Ganesan on account of the latter's birthday. Bumrah took to his official account on X and wrote how Sanjana's presence completes him and hopes for her to have he best birthday of her life.

After dating the renowned sports presenter for two years, Bumrah tied knot with Sanjana Ganesan on March 15th, 2021 in a private ceremony in Goa. The couple welcomed their first child in August 2023 when Bumrah briefly left the Indian team from the Asia Cup tournament in Sri Lanka.

happy birthday to my person, the one who completes me and with her by my side the world is a wonderful place. Angad and I wish you have the best birthday, with lots of love and cuddles from us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4InGIwUb3i — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 6, 2024

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad-born player took to X and wrote:

"Happy birthday to my person, the one who completes me and with her by my side the world is a wonderful place. Angad and I wish you have the best birthday, with lots of love and cuddles from us."

Jasprit Bumrah is currently the top wicket-taker in IPL 2024:

On the cricketing side of things, Bumrah has been in top-notch form in IPL 2024, collecting 17 wickets in 11 innings, averaging 16.11 apiece. The right-arm speedster has been one of the few silver linings in a franchise that has seen its fortunes go upside down, losing 8 matches out of 11, thereby almost going out of contention for a playoff spot.

However, Bumrah's current form bodes well for the Men in Blue as the T20 World Cup 2024 looms. The 30-year-old has bagged 74 wickets in 62 T20Is at 19.66 alongside an economy rate of 6.55.