 IND vs BAN: Team India Achieves Fastest Team 50 In Test History As Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal Go Berserk In Kanpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN: Team India Achieves Fastest Team 50 In Test History As Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal Go Berserk In Kanpur

IND vs BAN: Team India Achieves Fastest Team 50 In Test History As Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal Go Berserk In Kanpur

Team India lead the two-Test series after winning the opening one in Chennai by 280 runs.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian men's team have smacked the fastest team fifty in Test cricket as they have done so only in three overs against Bangladesh on day four in Kanpur. Openers Yashavi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma went hammer and tongs from the outset after bundling Bangladesh out for 233 in their first innings.

Read Also
Watch: Rohit Sharma Leaves Litton Das And Shubman Gill In Shock With One-Handed Catch During IND vs...
article-image

Jaiswal, who faced the new ball, smacked a hat-trick of boundaries off right-arm seamer Hasan Mahmud, who took a fifer in the first dig in Chennai. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who faced Khaled Ahmed, greeted him with two consecutive sixes, followed by Jaiswal hammering another boundary to end the over. Mahmud's 2nd over disappeared for a couple of sixes and as many boundaries as the team's score read as 51/0 in 3 overs.

It was England, who held the record until India broke it as Ben Stokes and co. registered it this year against the West Indies in Nottingham as they did it in 4.2 overs.

Rohit Sharma gets dismissed under dramatic circumstances after 50-run opening stand:

FPJ Shorts
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Team India Breaks Their Record, Smash Fastest Team 100 In Test History
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Team India Breaks Their Record, Smash Fastest Team 100 In Test History
This Is 'Not A Coffee Shop': CJI Chandrachud Blasts Lawyer For Saying 'Yeah, Yeah' In Court
This Is 'Not A Coffee Shop': CJI Chandrachud Blasts Lawyer For Saying 'Yeah, Yeah' In Court
IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja Completes 300 Test Wickets In Style To Enter Elite All-Rounders' List; Video
IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja Completes 300 Test Wickets In Style To Enter Elite All-Rounders' List; Video
From Mumbaichi Mauli To Durgabari Samiti, 5 Must-Visit Iconic Durga Pandals in Mumbai
From Mumbaichi Mauli To Durgabari Samiti, 5 Must-Visit Iconic Durga Pandals in Mumbai

Nevertheless, the 37-year-old's fireworks witnessed an ant--climatic end on day 4 as he survived an lbw shout in Mehidy Hasan Miraz's first over as replays showed after taking DRS that the impact was outside leg stump. However, he was cleaned up the very next ball, leaving him stunned.

Bangladesh began the day on 107/3 and got bowled out for 233. Mominul Haque starred with a century, while Jasprit Bumrah finished as the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 18-7-50-3.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN: Team India Achieves Fastest Team 50 In Test History As Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal...

IND vs BAN: Team India Achieves Fastest Team 50 In Test History As Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal...

IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja Completes 300 Test Wickets In Style To Enter Elite All-Rounders' List;...

IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja Completes 300 Test Wickets In Style To Enter Elite All-Rounders' List;...

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 4 Live: Rohit Sharma Gets Dismissed Under Dramatic Circumstances After...

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 4 Live: Rohit Sharma Gets Dismissed Under Dramatic Circumstances After...

'Suddenly We Have 11 Jonty Rhodes': Fans Erupt As Rohit Sharma & Mohammed Siraj Take One-Handed...

'Suddenly We Have 11 Jonty Rhodes': Fans Erupt As Rohit Sharma & Mohammed Siraj Take One-Handed...

Ireland Register Maiden Win Over South Africa in T20Is; Adair Brothers Shine

Ireland Register Maiden Win Over South Africa in T20Is; Adair Brothers Shine