IND vs BAN: Team India Achieves Fastest Team 50 In Test History As Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal Go Berserk In Kanpur

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian men's team have smacked the fastest team fifty in Test cricket as they have done so only in three overs against Bangladesh on day four in Kanpur. Openers Yashavi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma went hammer and tongs from the outset after bundling Bangladesh out for 233 in their first innings.

Jaiswal, who faced the new ball, smacked a hat-trick of boundaries off right-arm seamer Hasan Mahmud, who took a fifer in the first dig in Chennai. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who faced Khaled Ahmed, greeted him with two consecutive sixes, followed by Jaiswal hammering another boundary to end the over. Mahmud's 2nd over disappeared for a couple of sixes and as many boundaries as the team's score read as 51/0 in 3 overs.

A STANDING OVATION FOR CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA 👊 pic.twitter.com/8tAVgDzZRD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 30, 2024

It was England, who held the record until India broke it as Ben Stokes and co. registered it this year against the West Indies in Nottingham as they did it in 4.2 overs.

Rohit Sharma gets dismissed under dramatic circumstances after 50-run opening stand:

Nevertheless, the 37-year-old's fireworks witnessed an ant--climatic end on day 4 as he survived an lbw shout in Mehidy Hasan Miraz's first over as replays showed after taking DRS that the impact was outside leg stump. However, he was cleaned up the very next ball, leaving him stunned.

Still trying to wrap our heads around this one! 🤯



Skipper Rohit Sharma departs right after surviving an LBW scare 😢#INDvBAN #JioCinemaSports #IDFCFirstBankTestSeries pic.twitter.com/59vFrwgKZt — JioCinema (@JioCinema) September 30, 2024

Bangladesh began the day on 107/3 and got bowled out for 233. Mominul Haque starred with a century, while Jasprit Bumrah finished as the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 18-7-50-3.