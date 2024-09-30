 IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma Punches Air In Anger After An LBW Decision, Gets Dismissed Next Ball; Video
Rohit Sharma along with Yashasvi Jaiswal switched to T20 mode as the opening pair went after Bangladesh bowlers right from the very first over of the innings.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Team India broke plenty of records once their 1st innings started against Bangladesh on Day 4 of the Kanour Test. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal switched to T20 mode as the opening pair went after Bangladesh bowlers.

Jaiswal started the onslaught with three boundaries in Hasan Mahmud's very first over. Rohit Sharma followed the suit with a six off the very first delivery he faced in the innings. Jasiwal continued to smash opposition bowlers all over the park.

While India were crusing in their innings, there was one moment where Rohit Sharma was seen punching the air in anger after the break in momentum following a rapid start in their first innings.

Bangladesh introduced spin as early as the fourth over of the innings and Rohit Sharma welcomed Mehidy Hasan Miraz with a boundary. However against the run of play, the team India skipper was adjudged LBW to a delivery that spun from the off-stump and hit him high on the pads.

Rohit was not one bit impressed with on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough's call and went for the review. The decision went in Rohit's favour as the ball was missing the leg-stump by a big margin. Upon seeing replays on the big screen, Rohit Sharma punched the air in anger, hinting he was not happy with the break in momentum.

The break in momentum did work well for Bangladesh as Mehidy Hasan dismissed Rohit in the next delivery. Miraz got the ball to spin sharply and it kept low, going right through bat and pad. The India captain was dejected as he walked back to the dressing room after having threatened to score big run as India try and look for victory.

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks record as India register fastest team 50 and 100

After registering the fatest team 50 India broke the world record for the fastest team hundred in Test cricket, getting there in just 61 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his fifty in just 31 balls the third fastest by an Indian in Tests after Rishabh Pant (28) and Kapil Dev (31). Yashasvi was eventually dismissed for 72 off 51 balls after India stormed past the 120-run mark.

