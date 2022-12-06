IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

India captain Rohit Sharma |

After a demoralising defeat, India will take on Bangladesh in a do-or-die second ODI on Wednesday.

Having failed to take the last wicket when Bangladesh needed more than 50 runs, Indian bowlers could not deliver but there is no denying the fact that a star-studded batting line-up needs to show more responsibility.

The last time India played a bilateral series in Bangladesh was back in 2015 when under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team lost the three-match series 1-2 and the only win came in the dead third rubber.

History could repeat itself at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium if spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraj can once again keep the Indian batters under wraps between overs 11-40.

That was the real period of struggle for all Indian batters, save KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) who was the best player on show in the opening game.

While there are still 10 months left for the ODI World Cup, it is not yet clear what exactly will be Indian team's approach.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, and Umran Malik

Bangladesh: Litton Kumer Das (captain), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, and Shoriful Islam

When: December 6

Where to Watch: SONY SPORTS TEN 5 (English) SONY SPORTS TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY SPORTS TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu)

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Timing: 11:30 pm IST onwards

Read Also Rohit Sharma achieves unique feat for India in ODIs, in pics