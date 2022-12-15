e-Paper Get App
IND vs BAN 1st Test: India pacers Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav reduce Bangladesh to 37-2 at tea on Day 2

India were all out for 404 in their first innings after starting the day at 278 for six.

Thursday, December 15, 2022
Chattogram: India reduced Bangladesh to 37 for two in their first innings on day two of the opening Test here on Thursday.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto (0) on the very first ball of the innings, while Umesh Yadav bowled Yasir Ali (4).

Brief Score:

India: 404 all out in 133.5 overs (C Pujara 90, S Iyer 86, R Ashwin 58; Taijul Islam 4/133, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/112) Bangladesh: 37 for 2 in 10 overs (Litton Das 24 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1/6, Umesh Yadav 1/23)

