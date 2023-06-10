 IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Day 4 Live Score & Updates: Umesh Yadav Gets The Breakthrough, Dismisses Labuschagne
Live Updates

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Day 4 Live Score & Updates: Umesh Yadav Gets The Breakthrough, Dismisses Labuschagne

India Vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 Day 3 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India are up against Australia as they bid to win the World Test. Championship title.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
10 June 2023 03:17 PM IST

Umesh Yadav gets Marnus Labuschagne for his overnight score of 41.

On day three, Ravindra Jadeja became the most successful Indian left-arm spinner in Test cricket, crossing Bishan Singh Bedi's tally of 266 scalps.

Australia will resume the day on 123-4 with a lead of 296. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 9-3-25-2. Marnus Labuschagne has held firm with 41 off 118 balls.

