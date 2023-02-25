e-Paper Get App
IND vs AUS: Sourav Ganguly predicts result of Border Gavaskar Trophy, check details here

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Sourav Ganguly |
Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly feels India will rout Australia 4-0 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Cheteshwar Pujara (31*) and KS Bharat (23*) played till the end to guide their team home. For India, Ravindra Jadeja ripped through Australia with seven for 42.

article-image

India's spinner dominated the proceedings in the first session, rolling Australia out for 113. The hosts chased down the target with six wickets in hand. It means India takes a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series and will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy regardless of results over the final two Tests.

article-image

“I see 4-0. It will be hard for Australia to beat India. In these conditions, we are a far superior team,” Ganguly was quoted as saying to Rev Sports.

Earlier, Ganguly stated that the hosts play better than any other team on spin-friendly pitches. "Not surprised by India's 2nd Test win. Congratulations to the Indian team. On turning pitches they bat and bowl better than any opposition at any stage of the game," Ganguly expressed in a tweet.

article-image

