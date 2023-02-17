IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Shami comes to the rescue of pitch invader after plan to meet cricketers was foiled by security; watch video

@cricuniverse

Cricketers are usually glorified in a country like India where cricket is sometimes treated like a religion. At times these situations go out of hand when fans take matters into their own hands by invading the pitch and running across to the cricketers. During the ongoing Border Gavaskar series between India and Australia at Delhi, a fan made his way onto the pitch.

His attempt to reach the cricketers was foiled by security guards. After one of the guards got hold of him, another three rushed to prevent any untoward incident.

What happened next won the hearts of Indian fans. As one of the guards could be seen thrashing the invading fan from behind, Mohammed Shami who was at the boundary rope walked up to the security personnel and calmed matters, requesting the guards not to raise their hands.

The security personnel then escorted the fan out of the ground as proceedings at the centre resumed. Fans in the stadium cheered the drama that unfolded on the pitch.

