 IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: 'They Have Won 5 World Cups', BCCI President Roger Binny Warns Against Taking Australia Lightly
BCCI President Roger Binny has warned against taking Australia lightly in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Roger Binny has warned Team India. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ahead of India's ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny expressed hope that Men in Blue will come out on top and adviced the team not to take five-time champions Australia lightly.

India and Australia will lock horns in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India will be looking to lift the trophy for the third time while Aussies will be looking forward to make it their sixth title win.

"India has played very good cricket so far. We have won all the matches which is a record in World Cup cricket. I think India has done very well but it is going to be a good game. You cannot take Australia lightly. They are a good side. They have won five World Cups. So, hopefully, India will come tomorrow on top," said Binny to media at Ahmedabad.

Team India got the better of Australia in the earlier stage of the tournament:

Meanwhile, Team India will brim with confidence ahead of the big clash at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Australia's batters struggled on the spiteful Chennai surface to post 200 before reducing the hosts to 2-3. However, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli joined hands to put on a 165-run partnership.

With Pat Cummins and co. delivering slightly shaky performances in the league stage and the semi-final, they will have to play out of their skins to beat India.

IND vs AUS, World Cup Final: 'All 7 Batters Can't Go Wild', Rohit Sharma Explains His Role In Team...
article-image

