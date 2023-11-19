IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Enraged Fans Smash Televisions To Ground After India Loses World Cup To Australia; WATCH | Twitter

Following India's defeat to Australia in the World Cup finals, a video has surfaced online showing a group of enraged Indian cricket fans smashing old televisions. The video captures the moment as two TVs are taken from inside a room to be thoroughly smashed outside.

The video, going viral on the internet, shows upset Indian cricket fans breaking old TVs in anger. They grab two TVs from inside and smash them outside. The clip captures the strong emotions of fans dealing with the disappointment of their team's defeat.

Unverified reports say that the video is said to be coming from Jhansi.

India's thundering journey in the World Cup came to an abrupt end as Australia clinched their sixth trophy in an anti-climactic finish. The meticulous planning and ruthless execution by the Australians were evident as they chased down 241 runs in just 43 overs. Travis Head's outstanding performance (137 off 120 balls) once again proved to be India's nemesis.

Anticipation filled the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium, expected to become the new 'Theatre of Dreams' for a buoyant Indian cricket team. However, the dream was shattered as India, with ten consecutive wins, scored a below-par 240 in 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami possibly lost their last chance at winning a 50-over World Cup.

India faced difficulty in scoring boundaries, managing only 13 fours in the entire innings. The Australian spinners, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, and Travis Head, gave away only 83 runs in their 18 overs. The exceptional Australian fielding, coupled with Cummins' strategic field placement, added to India's woes as they struggled to hit boundaries between overs 11 to 40.

Despite a promising start by Kohli with three stunning boundaries, Cummins' tactics and a lack of boundaries for 97 balls led to India's downfall. The wagon wheel showed Kohli's singles concentrated in the leg-side arc between square leg and long-on, showcasing Cummins' successful strategy to limit Kohli's off-side options.

In the end, Australia emerged victorious, leaving a deafening silence in the stadium and breaking the hearts of Indian cricket fans worldwide.

