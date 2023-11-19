IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles Arrives At Narendra Modi Stadium

Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles Arrives At Narendra Modi Stadium | ANI

Ahmedabad, November 19: Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles reached Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to attend the cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia and cheer for his team on Sunday. The Australian High Commissioner to India, Philipp Green, shared about Marles arrival and posted an image of both of them watching the match in the world's biggest cricket stadium.

Taking to X, the Australian High Commissioner said, "Look who is here to support and cheer for #TeamAustralia! Our Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence @RichardMarlesMP is at, #Ahmedabad to witness #INDvsAUS #CWC2023Final. It cannot get bigger than this! @BCCI @CricketAus @Bhupendrapbjp @CMOGuj."

Richard Marles arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday

Richard Marles arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday to attend the cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia underway at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On the occasion, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel received the Deputy Prime Minister at Ahmedabad airport.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "Welcomed and greeted Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles on his arrival at Ahmedabad airport." Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also arrived in Ahmedabad to attend the World Cup finale.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's gritty half-centuries powered India to 240

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's gritty half-centuries powered India to 240 against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final. Australia put on a stunning display of tight and belligerent bowling to bundle out India for 240 after pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins broke the back of the hosts' batting line-ups early in the innings.

Rahul scored the most for India with 66 runs off 107 deliveries, while Kohli played a fine knock of 54 runs after Rohit Sharma's 47-run knock set a solid platform for his team.

This encounter is a 20-year-old repeat clash of the 2003 World Cup Final

Meanwhile, Australia has lost the wickets of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Sreve Smith in 18 overs while chasing the target of 240 runs. This encounter is a 20-year-old repeat clash of the 2003 World Cup Final when the two cricket-enthusiast nations faced each other and India will be aiming to reverse the result of the last encounter, which India lost by 125 runs.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)