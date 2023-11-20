IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Ahmedabad Crowd Boos Umpire Richard Kettleborough; Netizens In Split Over Spectators' Behaviour

A dejected crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad left no stone unturned in booing English umpire Richard Kettleborough after Team India's defeat in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia on Sunday. The incident happened when Kettleborough came to the stage to collect the medal during the match presentation.
Kettleborough has been labelled as an unlucky umpire for Team India, with the Men in Blue losing the knockout matches due to his presence. He was present as an on-field umpire during the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad and denied a close LBW decision off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling against Marnus Labuschagne. Replays showed that it was umpire's call and it was a wicket that could have brought the hosts back in the contest.
Australia seamlessly win the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad:
Australia walked into the final with a single-mindedness of winning the trophy on Sunday and Pat Cummins followed it up by electing to bowl after winning the toss. The tourists were on the ball from the word go and delivered a disciplined performance across facets to restrict India to 240 in 50 overs.
Later Travis Head came out and blasted a measured 137 after Australia lost 3 wickets. Head shared a 192-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne, but lost his wicket when Australia needed only 2 runs to win. Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs off his very first ball.
