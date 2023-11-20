IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Ahmedabad Crowd Boos Umpire Richard Kettleborough; Netizens In Split Over Spectators' Behaviour

Jasprit Bumrah and umpire Richard Kettleborough. | (Credits: Twitter)

A dejected crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad left no stone unturned in booing English umpire Richard Kettleborough after Team India's defeat in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia on Sunday. The incident happened when Kettleborough came to the stage to collect the medal during the match presentation.

Kettleborough has been labelled as an unlucky umpire for Team India, with the Men in Blue losing the knockout matches due to his presence. He was present as an on-field umpire during the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad and denied a close LBW decision off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling against Marnus Labuschagne. Replays showed that it was umpire's call and it was a wicket that could have brought the hosts back in the contest.

Below is the video of the crowd booing the English umpire:

Richard Kettleborough getting booed when he was on the stage



Biggest panauti of Indian team and he proved once again today. Also, LBW didn't go in our favour with Labuschagne#INDvAUS #CWC2023Final pic.twitter.com/boIAf951N9 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) November 19, 2023

Here's how fans have reacted to the same:

I am Indian and I was in the stadium. Do you know why they were booing richard kettleborough in particular? Its the most stupidest thing. Its Because he was the standing umpire in almost all of indias KO losses in icc events since 2014. They see him as bad luck. — Jaz (@cfc_jazz) November 19, 2023

Gutted.

Having played this game a bit & followed since 80/90s, would take some time to get over!

Best Indian side, against the weakest Aussies, on Indian soil with a billion hearts cheering!@ImRo45 & team - terrific, & chin up!

It’s the Richard Kettleborough curse.#CWC2023 — ARVIND AKSHAY 🤘🏿 (@God_Of_Pot) November 20, 2023

BCCI and Amit Shah's son have so much control over ICC and cricket that they could not even change the umpire Richard Kettleborough for the final match. — Bipasha (@NonCommieBong) November 20, 2023

Worst crowd ! Did you heard booing for Richard kettleborough… — vicky (@dvicky12) November 20, 2023

How to ban this mc Richard Kettleborough in ICC Finals when India plays? 🤬#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/DnLOBpVgdT — KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) November 19, 2023

Since 2013, India has lost 10 ICC Touranments and 8/10 times 'Richard kettleborough' was on field or TV umpire. pic.twitter.com/WLbqwFp1LT — Sayam Ahmad (@sayam_ahmad_) November 19, 2023

Booing umpires and officials at a presentation of a World Cup final!!



That’s just pathetic and immature from the Indian crowd at Ahmadabad!



Have a little bit of dignity and respect, you wouldn’t have a game without officials#INDvAUS #CWC23 #CWC2023Final — Jack Rule (@JackRuleLD) November 19, 2023

They booed the Umpires. How graceless they are. — shah. (@xzydc) November 19, 2023

Australia seamlessly win the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad:

Australia walked into the final with a single-mindedness of winning the trophy on Sunday and Pat Cummins followed it up by electing to bowl after winning the toss. The tourists were on the ball from the word go and delivered a disciplined performance across facets to restrict India to 240 in 50 overs.

Later Travis Head came out and blasted a measured 137 after Australia lost 3 wickets. Head shared a 192-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne, but lost his wicket when Australia needed only 2 runs to win. Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs off his very first ball.

