Ind vs Aus: Cameron Green scores fastest fifty v Men in Blue in T20Is

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 07:47 PM IST
Australia batsman Cameron Green recorded the fifth fastest half-century against India during the 3rd T20I at Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25.

After put in to bat, Australia's opener went hammer and tongs as he hit Indian bowlers to all parts of the park. In the process, he brought his half-century in just 19 deliveries in just his 4th T20I.

The record was earlier held by West Indies batsman Johnson Charles, who scored a 20-ball 50 in 2016.

Green departed for a fantastic 52 in just 21 balls. He was caught by KL Rahul off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His innings included 7 boundaries and 3 massive sixes.

Fastest fifties against India in T20Is:

19 balls - Cameron Green in 2022

20 balls - Johnson Charles in 2016

21 balls - Kumar Sangakkara in 2009

22 balls - Heinrich Klaasen in 2018

22 balls - Kusal Perera in 2018

