IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: No Electricity At Raipur Stadium For Crucial Clash Due To Outstanding Bill Amount

With only a few hours to go for the 4th T20I between India and Australia at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium, a unique problem has erupted. According to reports, the match will be played without any electricity at the venue as the bill hasn't been paid since the year 2009.

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium has an outstanding bill of ₹ 3.16 crore because of which the electricity connection had been slashed 5 years ago. While a temporary connection exists in the venue, it only suffices the spectators' gallery and press boxes. A generator must come into the equation for the match today.

It has emerged that that the capital city's Rural circle in-charge Ashok Khandelwal stated that the Secretary State Cricket Association has applied to increase the temporary connection facility at the stadium. The capacity of the stadium presently is 200 KV and a request has been submitted to magnify it to 1 thousand KV, which has been approved, but the work on it is yet to start on the same.

Glenn Maxwell's 4th T20I century helps Australia pull one back:

After losing the first two games, the tourists were able to pull one back in the 3rd T20I in Guwahati as Glenn Maxwell slammed his 4th T20I ton. Matthew Wade won the toss and put India into bat and Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 123 propelled India to 222 in their stipulated 20 overs.

While Australia made a dream start, it was Maxwell's innings that provided them with a real boost. With Maxwell returning home and Shreyas Iyer returning to the side, Team India are firm favourites to clinch the series.